VVPR’s Stock Market Adventure: 190.23% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 190.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 766.67%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VVPR has fallen by 35.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.64%.

VivoPower International PLC saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.88 on 05/29/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.62 on 03/19/25.

52-week price history of VVPR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. VivoPower International PLC’s current trading price is -29.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 908.08%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.62 and $8.88. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.69 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.85 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.10M and boasts a workforce of 92 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.68, with a change in price of +2.50. Similarly, VivoPower International PLC recorded 1,383,138 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.84%.

VVPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, VivoPower International PLC’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 52.77%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 71.20% and 65.29% respectively.