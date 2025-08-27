Vs Media Holdings Ltd (VSME) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Vs Media Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -52.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 241.18%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.51 and $3.69. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.91 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.15 million over the last 3 months.

Vs Media Holdings Ltd saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.69 on 10/17/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.51 on 05/06/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vs Media Holdings Ltd (VSME) has experienced a quarterly rise of 135.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.24M and boasts a workforce of 46 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0104, with a change in price of +0.8282. Similarly, Vs Media Holdings Ltd recorded 216,250 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +90.83%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VSME stands at 2.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

VSME Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Vs Media Holdings Ltd over the last 50 days is 87.18%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.98% and 28.72%, respectively.

VSME Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 70.59%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 59.63%. The price of VSME increased 28.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 53.30%.