VRT’s Market Whiplash: 66.62% YTD Rise, -10.26% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 66.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 39.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VRT has leaped by -10.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.87%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) currently has a stock price of $127.93. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $173.0 after opening at $127.93. The lowest recorded price for the day was $119.0 before it closed at $125.02.

Vertiv Holdings Co had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $155.84 on 01/24/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $53.60 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of VRT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Vertiv Holdings Co’s current trading price is -17.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 138.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $53.60 and $155.84. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.92 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.02 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.85B and boasts a workforce of 31000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Vertiv Holdings Co

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Vertiv Holdings Co as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 111.63, with a change in price of +50.82. Similarly, Vertiv Holdings Co recorded 8,226,105 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.91%.

VRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRT stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

VRT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vertiv Holdings Co over the past 50 days is 41.14%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 20.32%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 15.26% and 15.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.