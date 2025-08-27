VIR’s Market Fluctuations: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -41.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -44.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VIR has leaped by -2.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.00%.

At present, Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) has a stock price of $5.14. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $31.0 after an opening price of $4.98. The day’s lowest price was $12.0, and it closed at $4.44.

Vir Biotechnology Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $14.45 on 01/08/25 and the lowest value was $4.16 on 08/11/25.

52-week price history of VIR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Vir Biotechnology Inc’s current trading price is -64.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.16 and $14.45. The Vir Biotechnology Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 4.41 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 714.73M and boasts a workforce of 408 employees.

Vir Biotechnology Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Vir Biotechnology Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.22, with a change in price of -0.81. Similarly, Vir Biotechnology Inc recorded 1,263,045 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.67%.

VIR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VIR stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

VIR Stock Stochastic Average

Vir Biotechnology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 47.73%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.45% and 26.10%, respectively.