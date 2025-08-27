Valneva SE ADR: Rising -26.86% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

The stock price for Valneva SE ADR (VALN) currently stands at $8.96. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $18.0 after starting at $8.96. The stock’s lowest price was $8.7 before closing at $9.43.

Valneva SE ADR ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.25 on 08/19/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.62 on 12/17/24.

52-week price history of VALN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Valneva SE ADR’s current trading price is -26.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.51%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.62 and $12.25. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.01 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 49900.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Valneva SE ADR (VALN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 761.87M and boasts a workforce of 713 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Valneva SE ADR

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Valneva SE ADR as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.00, with a change in price of +2.20. Similarly, Valneva SE ADR recorded 85,438 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.54%.

Examining VALN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VALN stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.80.

VALN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Valneva SE ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 51.77%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 35.49%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.08% and 70.31%, respectively.

VALN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 14.72%. The price of VALN fallen by 17.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.82%.