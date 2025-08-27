Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Upstart Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -27.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 122.01%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $31.40 and $96.43. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 2.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.34 million over the last three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) current stock price is $69.71. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $105.0 after opening at $69.83. The stock’s lowest point was $20.0 before it closed at $68.89.

The stock market performance of Upstart Holdings Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $96.43 on 02/13/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $31.40, recorded on 04/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.71B and boasts a workforce of 1193 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Upstart Holdings Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.29, with a change in price of +31.89. Similarly, Upstart Holdings Inc recorded 6,637,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +82.42%.

How UPST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPST stands at 2.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.12.

UPST Stock Stochastic Average

Upstart Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 52.28%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 37.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.63% and 29.97%, respectively.

UPST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 65.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.35%. The price of UPST decreased -13.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.13%.