United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. United Airlines Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -10.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 153.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $40.96 and $116.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.44 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.78 million over the last three months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) stock is currently valued at $103.85. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $130.0 after opening at $103.87. The stock briefly dropped to $43.0 before ultimately closing at $104.13.

United Airlines Holdings Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $116.00 on 01/22/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $40.96 on 08/28/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.62B and boasts a workforce of 107300 employees.

United Airlines Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating United Airlines Holdings Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.24, with a change in price of +43.54. Similarly, United Airlines Holdings Inc recorded 7,800,916 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +72.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAL stands at 2.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.95.

UAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.69%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.64%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.63% and 93.21%, respectively.

UAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 139.73%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.62%. The price of UAL increased 14.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.02%.