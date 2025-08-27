Uncovering the Potential of Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Stock

Currently, the stock price of Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is $166.68. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $220.0 after opening at $166.68. The stock touched a low of $153.0 before closing at $167.37.

In terms of market performance, Philip Morris International Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $186.69 on 06/16/25, while the lowest value was $116.12 on 01/13/25.

52-week price history of PM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Philip Morris International Inc’s current trading price is -10.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $116.12 and $186.69. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 5.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 259.45B and boasts a workforce of 83100 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Philip Morris International Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Philip Morris International Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 171.65, with a change in price of +10.51. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc recorded 6,013,153 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.73%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Philip Morris International Inc over the last 50 days is at 35.43%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 39.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.87% and 76.66%, respectively.

PM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 38.78%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 5.88%. The price of PM fallen by 5.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.24%.