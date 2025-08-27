Uncovering the Potential of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stock is currently valued at $56.19. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $72.5 after opening at $56.19. The stock briefly dropped to $45.0 before ultimately closing at $56.22.

In terms of market performance, Las Vegas Sands Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $56.60 on 08/26/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $30.18 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of LVS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s current trading price is -0.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.18%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $30.18 and $56.60. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.48 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.87 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.57B and boasts a workforce of 40300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Las Vegas Sands Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.95, with a change in price of +17.15. Similarly, Las Vegas Sands Corp recorded 5,660,512 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +43.93%.

Examining LVS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LVS stands at 7.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.48.

LVS Stock Stochastic Average

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.21% and 87.97%, respectively.

LVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 36.82%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 26.67%. The price of LVS increased 7.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.83%.