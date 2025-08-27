logo

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR Inc. (TCOM) Price Performance: The Role of Volume and Liquidity

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 53.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.70%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TCOM has fallen by 2.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.70%.

The stock of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) is currently priced at $64.88. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $96.54 after opening at $64.93. The day’s lowest price was $64.54 before the stock closed at $64.93.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $77.18 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $45.11 on 08/28/24.

52-week price history of TCOM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -15.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$45.11 and $77.18. The Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.22 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.71 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.39B and boasts a workforce of 41073 employees.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Trip.com Group Ltd ADR as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.92, with a change in price of +3.86. Similarly, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR recorded 3,230,633 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.31%.

TCOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TCOM stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

TCOM Stock Stochastic Average

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.67%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.13%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.19% and 88.98%, respectively.

