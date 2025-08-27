Toast Inc (TOST) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Toast Inc’s current trading price is -11.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 91.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.91 and $49.66 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.22 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 7.66 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Toast Inc (TOST) is $43.88. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $60.0 after an opening price of $43.88. The stock briefly fell to $36.0 before ending the session at $43.44.

Toast Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $49.66 on 08/05/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $22.91 on 09/06/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Toast Inc (TOST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.58B and boasts a workforce of 5700 employees.

Toast Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Toast Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.75, with a change in price of +8.20. Similarly, Toast Inc recorded 7,787,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TOST stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

TOST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Toast Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 38.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.60%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.34% and 25.61%, respectively.

TOST Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 86.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 21.22%. The price of TOST leaped by -10.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.45%.