TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. TJX Companies, Inc’s current trading price is -6.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $111.22 and $145.58. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.52 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 5.23 million observed over the last three months.

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) currently has a stock price of $136.68. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $172.0 after opening at $136.68. The lowest recorded price for the day was $90.0 before it closed at $135.5.

TJX Companies, Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $145.58 on 08/20/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $111.22 on 10/07/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 152.48B and boasts a workforce of 364000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for TJX Companies, Inc

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating TJX Companies, Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 127.57, with a change in price of +11.75. Similarly, TJX Companies, Inc recorded 5,679,713 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.41%.

How TJX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TJX stands at 1.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.29.

TJX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of TJX Companies, Inc over the past 50 days is 65.42%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.17%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 57.16% and 59.41%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TJX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.86%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TJX has fallen by 9.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.53%.