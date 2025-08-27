logo

The Significance of Moving Averages in VCI Global Ltd Inc. (VCIG) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -99.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -94.30%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VCIG has leaped by -3.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.00%.

VCI Global Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $248.92 on 08/27/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.73 on 08/26/25.

52-week price history of VCIG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. VCI Global Ltd’s current trading price is -99.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.73 and $248.92. The VCI Global Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 21.0 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.41M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5459, with a change in price of -5.3725. Similarly, VCI Global Ltd recorded 3,712,597 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.03%.

VCIG Stock Stochastic Average

VCI Global Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.14%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.13%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.12% and 12.94%, respectively.

