The Significance of Moving Averages in Brilliant Earth Group Inc Inc. (BRLT) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 36.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 95.74%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BRLT has fallen by 75.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.37%.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) currently has a stock price of $2.76. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.0 after opening at $2.76. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.5 before it closed at $2.19.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.73 on 08/26/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.25 on 02/18/25.

52-week price history of BRLT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s current trading price is 1.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.80%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.25 and $2.73. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.32 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 100.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 176.45M and boasts a workforce of 773 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Brilliant Earth Group Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.55, with a change in price of +1.14. Similarly, Brilliant Earth Group Inc recorded 706,829 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +70.37%.

BRLT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRLT stands at 5.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.30.

BRLT Stock Stochastic Average

Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 96.64%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.31% and 63.95%, respectively.