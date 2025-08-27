The Psychology of Medtronic Plc Inc. (MDT) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.95% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MDT has fallen by 0.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.54%.

The current stock price for Medtronic Plc (MDT) is $92.18. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $112.0 after opening at $92.18. It dipped to a low of $82.0 before ultimately closing at $92.04.

Medtronic Plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $96.25 on 03/10/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $79.29 on 12/30/24.

52-week price history of MDT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Medtronic Plc’s current trading price is -4.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $79.29 and $96.25. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.89 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.81 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Medtronic Plc (MDT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 118.11B and boasts a workforce of 95000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Medtronic Plc

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Medtronic Plc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.12, with a change in price of +3.32. Similarly, Medtronic Plc recorded 7,723,480 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.74%.

MDT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MDT stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

MDT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Medtronic Plc over the last 50 days is at 77.08%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 67.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.31% and 67.74%, respectively.