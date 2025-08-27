The Psychology of Akebia Therapeutics Inc Inc. (AKBA) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 110.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 69.78%. The price of AKBA leaped by -13.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.64%.

Currently, the stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) is $3.09. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $10.0 after opening at $3.09. The stock touched a low of $6.0 before closing at $3.03.

In terms of market performance, Akebia Therapeutics Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.08 on 07/11/25, while the lowest value was $1.24 on 10/01/24.

52-week price history of AKBA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -24.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 149.19%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.24 and $4.08. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 6.92 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 4.65 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 819.30M and boasts a workforce of 181 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Akebia Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.09, with a change in price of +1.16. Similarly, Akebia Therapeutics Inc recorded 4,565,575 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.10%.

AKBA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AKBA stands at 7.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.10.

AKBA Stock Stochastic Average

Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 14.67%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 19.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.60% and 23.47%, respectively.