The BFLY Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Butterfly Network Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

The stock of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) is currently priced at $1.59. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.0 after opening at $1.59. The day’s lowest price was $2.0 before the stock closed at $1.55.

Butterfly Network Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.98 on 02/18/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.93 on 08/28/24.

52-week price history of BFLY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Butterfly Network Inc’s current trading price is -68.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.36%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.93 and $4.98. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 400.27M and boasts a workforce of 190 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Butterfly Network Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Butterfly Network Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0504, with a change in price of -0.7500. Similarly, Butterfly Network Inc recorded 3,564,856 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.05%.

Examining BFLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BFLY stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

BFLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Butterfly Network Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 25.47%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 47.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.85% and 25.42%, respectively.

BFLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 76.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -57.37%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BFLY has leaped by -18.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.22%.