Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -36.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 288.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.87 and $11.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.98 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.0 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) is $7.25. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $34.0 after an opening price of $7.25. The stock briefly fell to $14.0 before ending the session at $6.69.

In terms of market performance, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.40 on 09/10/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.87 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 140.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 634.46M and boasts a workforce of 59 employees.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.19, with a change in price of +4.76. Similarly, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 1,015,843 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +191.16%.

TERN Stock Stochastic Average

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.73%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.01% and 79.86%, respectively.

TERN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -7.88% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 95.42%. The price of TERN fallen by 21.85% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.69%.

