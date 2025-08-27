Telos Corp (TLS) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Telos Corp’s current trading price is -12.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 222.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.83 and $6.76. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.7 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.4 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Telos Corp (TLS) is $5.9. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $7.0 after opening at $5.9. It dipped to a low of $4.0 before ultimately closing at $6.2.

Telos Corp’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.76 on 08/22/25, with the lowest value being $1.83 on 05/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Telos Corp (TLS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 133.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 428.95M and boasts a workforce of 519 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Telos Corp

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Telos Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.02, with a change in price of +3.48. Similarly, Telos Corp recorded 1,262,511 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +143.80%.

How TLS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLS stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

TLS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Telos Corp over the past 50 days is 80.41%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.41%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 87.78% and 92.43%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TLS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 77.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 91.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TLS has fallen by 107.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.80%.