logo

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tapestry Inc’s current trading price is -11.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 155.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $39.40 and $114.05 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 15.8 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.98 million over the last three months.

The stock of Tapestry Inc (TPR) is currently priced at $100.7. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $139.0 after opening at $100.7. The day’s lowest price was $66.0 before the stock closed at $98.47.

In terms of market performance, Tapestry Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $114.05 on 08/13/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $39.40 on 08/28/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tapestry Inc (TPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.96B and boasts a workforce of 19000 employees.

Tapestry Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Tapestry Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.52, with a change in price of +25.96. Similarly, Tapestry Inc recorded 4,662,534 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TPR stands at 4.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.18.

TPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tapestry Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 60.39%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.62% and 30.43%, respectively.

TPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 150.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TPR has leaped by -8.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.84%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.