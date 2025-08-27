Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tapestry Inc’s current trading price is -11.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 155.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $39.40 and $114.05 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 15.8 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.98 million over the last three months.

The stock of Tapestry Inc (TPR) is currently priced at $100.7. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $139.0 after opening at $100.7. The day’s lowest price was $66.0 before the stock closed at $98.47.

In terms of market performance, Tapestry Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $114.05 on 08/13/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $39.40 on 08/28/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tapestry Inc (TPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.96B and boasts a workforce of 19000 employees.

Tapestry Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Tapestry Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.52, with a change in price of +25.96. Similarly, Tapestry Inc recorded 4,662,534 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TPR stands at 4.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.18.

TPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tapestry Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 60.39%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.62% and 30.43%, respectively.

TPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 150.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TPR has leaped by -8.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.84%.