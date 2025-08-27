T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. T-Mobile US Inc’s current trading price is -9.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.42%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $192.61 and $276.49. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 6.49 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.42 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is $251.2. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $309.0 after opening at $251.2. The stock touched a low of $200.0 before closing at $251.74.

The market performance of T-Mobile US Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $276.49 on 03/03/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $192.61, recorded on 09/06/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 282.71B and boasts a workforce of 70000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating T-Mobile US Inc as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 242.57, with a change in price of -13.36. Similarly, T-Mobile US Inc recorded 4,574,410 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.05%.

How TMUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMUS stands at 1.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.75.

TMUS Stock Stochastic Average

T-Mobile US Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 75.07%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 60.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.81% and 70.86%, respectively.

TMUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 27.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.15%. The price of TMUS fallen by 5.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.72%.