Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s current trading price is -50.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 442.22%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.90 and $9.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 8.65 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) is $4.88. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $12.0 after an opening price of $4.88. The stock briefly fell to $3.75 before ending the session at $4.43.

Surf Air Mobility Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.91 on 07/11/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.90 on 09/03/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 95.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 208.99M and boasts a workforce of 703 employees.

Surf Air Mobility Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Surf Air Mobility Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.47, with a change in price of +2.32. Similarly, Surf Air Mobility Inc recorded 5,533,746 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +90.63%.

SRFM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Surf Air Mobility Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 38.21%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 46.29% and 36.28% respectively.

SRFM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 223.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 44.81%. The price of SRFM leaped by -4.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.19%.