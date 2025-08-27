Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s current trading price is -51.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $21.44 and $49.77. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.44 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.31 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) is $24.0. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $60.0 after opening at $24.0. The stock touched a low of $23.0 before closing at $25.48.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $49.77 on 01/06/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $21.44 on 08/06/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.43B and boasts a workforce of 98000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corp

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Six Flags Entertainment Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.53, with a change in price of -13.37. Similarly, Six Flags Entertainment Corp recorded 2,918,181 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.78%.

How FUN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FUN stands at 3.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.10.

FUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corp over the last 50 days is at 21.23%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 26.10%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.64% and 39.59%, respectively.

FUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -45.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -48.53%. The price of FUN leaped by -23.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.62%.