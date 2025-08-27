Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Sigma Lithium Corporation’s current trading price is -56.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.76%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.25 and $15.56. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.82 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.54 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has a stock price of $6.7. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.0 after an opening price of $6.76. The day’s lowest price was $12.0, and it closed at $6.02.

Sigma Lithium Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $15.56 on 10/29/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.25 on 07/01/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 746.13M and boasts a workforce of 589 employees.

Sigma Lithium Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Sigma Lithium Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.23, with a change in price of -2.27. Similarly, Sigma Lithium Corporation recorded 2,083,780 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SGML stands at 1.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.26.

SGML Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Sigma Lithium Corporation over the last 50 days is 72.78%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 71.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.13% and 50.86%, respectively.

SGML Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -37.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -42.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SGML has fallen by 12.03%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.88%.