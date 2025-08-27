Shell Plc ADR Inc. (SHEL) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.39%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.96%. The price of SHEL increased 0.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.87%.

Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) stock is currently valued at $73.44. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $89.0 after opening at $73.53. The stock briefly dropped to $40.6 before ultimately closing at $73.66.

Shell Plc ADR experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $74.18 on 03/27/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $58.54 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of SHEL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Shell Plc ADR’s current trading price is -1.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$58.54 and $74.18. The Shell Plc ADR’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 1.21 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.26 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 214.15B and boasts a workforce of 104000 employees.

Shell Plc ADR: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Shell Plc ADR as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.88, with a change in price of +3.66. Similarly, Shell Plc ADR recorded 4,599,010 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.25%.

SHEL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHEL stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

SHEL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Shell Plc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 91.29%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.10% and 85.25%, respectively.