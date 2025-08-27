Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Serve Robotics Inc’s current trading price is -51.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 152.90%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $4.66 and $24.35. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 19.32 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.46 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) is $11.78. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $23.0 after opening at $11.63. It dipped to a low of $16.0 before ultimately closing at $10.27.

In terms of market performance, Serve Robotics Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $24.35 on 01/06/25, while the lowest value was $4.66 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 705.71M and boasts a workforce of 121 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Serve Robotics Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Serve Robotics Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.62, with a change in price of +6.56. Similarly, Serve Robotics Inc recorded 5,567,687 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +121.26%.

How SERV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SERV stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

SERV Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Serve Robotics Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 87.82%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.15%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.37% and 44.15%, respectively.

SERV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.77%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SERV has fallen by 13.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 27.27%.