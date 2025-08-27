Sabre Corp (SABR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Sabre Corp’s current trading price is -62.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.72 and $4.63. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.94 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 7.34 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Sabre Corp (SABR) is currently priced at $1.73. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.9 after opening at $1.73. The day’s lowest price was $2.0 before the stock closed at $1.73.

Sabre Corp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.63 on 02/21/25 and the lowest value was $1.72 on 08/26/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sabre Corp (SABR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 682.51M and boasts a workforce of 6253 employees.

Sabre Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Sabre Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.6128, with a change in price of -0.9600. Similarly, Sabre Corp recorded 7,321,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.69%.

SABR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Sabre Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.10%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.41%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 2.06% and 2.62% respectively.

SABR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -40.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -59.77%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SABR has leaped by -45.43%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.42%.