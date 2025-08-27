RRC’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Range Resources Corp’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of Range Resources Corp (RRC) is $34.22. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $50.0 after opening at $34.22. The stock touched a low of $28.0 before closing at $33.97.

Range Resources Corp’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $43.50 on 06/23/25, and the lowest price during that time was $27.55, recorded on 09/10/24.

52-week price history of RRC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Range Resources Corp’s current trading price is -21.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $27.55 and $43.50. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.33 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.75 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Range Resources Corp (RRC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.15B and boasts a workforce of 565 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Range Resources Corp

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Range Resources Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.89, with a change in price of -3.78. Similarly, Range Resources Corp recorded 2,889,673 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.92%.

RRC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RRC stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

RRC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Range Resources Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 15.55%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.32% and 21.79%, respectively.

RRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 11.98%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.23%. The price of RRC leaped by -6.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.45%.