Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Roivant Sciences Ltd’s current trading price is -9.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.62%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.73 and $13.06. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.95 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.81 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has a stock price of $11.84. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $22.0 after an opening price of $11.84. The day’s lowest price was $12.0, and it closed at $11.64.

Roivant Sciences Ltd saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.06 on 09/09/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $8.73 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.09B and boasts a workforce of 750 employees.

Roivant Sciences Ltd: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Roivant Sciences Ltd as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.11, with a change in price of +1.76. Similarly, Roivant Sciences Ltd recorded 5,963,292 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROIV stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ROIV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 80.21%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 73.77% and 73.95% respectively.

ROIV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.37%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ROIV has fallen by 4.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.68%.