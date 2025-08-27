RITM: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.25%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RITM has fallen by 0.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.56%.

At present, Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has a stock price of $12.41. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $16.0 after an opening price of $12.44. The day’s lowest price was $12.5, and it closed at $12.46.

Rithm Capital Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $12.61 on 08/25/25 and the lowest value was $9.13 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of RITM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Rithm Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -1.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.13 and $12.61. The Rithm Capital Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 1.38 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.45 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.58B and boasts a workforce of 6045 employees.

Rithm Capital Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Rithm Capital Corporation as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.45, with a change in price of +1.15. Similarly, Rithm Capital Corporation recorded 4,868,394 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.22%.

RITM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RITM stands at 4.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.82.

RITM Stock Stochastic Average

Rithm Capital Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.85%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.56% and 77.17%, respectively.