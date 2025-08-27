Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in MVST Stock

The stock price for Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) currently stands at $2.72. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.0 after starting at $2.72. The stock’s lowest price was $5.0 before closing at $2.73.

Microvast Holdings Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.72 on 06/17/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.15 on 11/07/24.

52-week price history of MVST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Microvast Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -42.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1695.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.15 to $4.72. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Microvast Holdings Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 7.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.7.76 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 884.97M and boasts a workforce of 2255 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.00, with a change in price of +0.95. Similarly, Microvast Holdings Inc recorded 8,415,835 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.67%.

Examining MVST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MVST stands at 1.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

MVST Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Microvast Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 22.78%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 45.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 45.29% and 42.04% respectively.

MVST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 780.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 60.00%. The price of MVST leaped by -18.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.09%.