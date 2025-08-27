Reddit Inc Inc. (RDDT) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 288.85%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 37.15%. The price of RDDT increased 44.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.83%.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) current stock price is $219.43. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $235.0 after opening at $219.43. The stock’s lowest point was $110.0 before it closed at $219.73.

Reddit Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $253.14 on 08/18/25, and the lowest price during that time was $55.02, recorded on 08/28/24.

52-week price history of RDDT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Reddit Inc’s current trading price is -13.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 298.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $55.02 and $253.14. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.3 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.72 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Reddit Inc (RDDT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 109.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.07B and boasts a workforce of 2233 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Reddit Inc

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Reddit Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 140.43, with a change in price of +109.93. Similarly, Reddit Inc recorded 8,169,754 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.39%.

RDDT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RDDT stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

RDDT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Reddit Inc over the past 50 days is 74.41%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 69.09%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 69.00% and 68.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.