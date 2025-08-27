logo

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Rail Vision Ltd’s current trading price is -84.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.45%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.27 and $2.72. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.13 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.04 million over the last 3 months.

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) stock is currently valued at $0.41. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.0 after opening at $0.41. The stock briefly dropped to $2.0 before ultimately closing at $0.38.

In terms of market performance, Rail Vision Ltd had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.72 on 12/30/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.27 on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.33M and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3730, with a change in price of +0.0292. Similarly, Rail Vision Ltd recorded 951,869 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RVSN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RVSN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Rail Vision Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 49.46%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 23.53% and 21.47% respectively.

RVSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -34.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -30.19%. The price of RVSN increased 11.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.47%.

