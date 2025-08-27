PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. PureCycle Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -21.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 202.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.50 and $17.37. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.37 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.71 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is $13.6. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $16.0 after opening at $13.6. The stock touched a low of $13.0 before closing at $12.72.

PureCycle Technologies Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $17.37 on 07/18/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $4.50 on 09/10/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.45B and boasts a workforce of 157 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating PureCycle Technologies Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.98, with a change in price of +6.22. Similarly, PureCycle Technologies Inc recorded 3,539,212 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +84.28%.

How PCT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCT stands at 7.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.06.

PCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc over the last 50 days is at 35.88%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 72.04%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.16% and 27.70%, respectively.

PCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 133.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 43.92%. The price of PCT leaped by -8.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.38%.