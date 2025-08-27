Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s current trading price is -12.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $74.67 and $95.22 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.5 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.8 million over the last three months.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) stock is currently valued at $83.47. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $105.0 after opening at $83.47. The stock briefly dropped to $71.0 before ultimately closing at $82.6.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $95.22 on 11/27/24 and the lowest value was $74.67 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.66B and boasts a workforce of 13047 employees.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Public Service Enterprise Group Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.38, with a change in price of -0.32. Similarly, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc recorded 2,960,891 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.38%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEG stands at 1.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.31.

PEG Stock Stochastic Average

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.60% and 7.23%, respectively.

PEG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 2.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.29%. The price of PEG decreased -3.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.32%.