PS International Group Ltd (PSIG) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. PS International Group Ltd’s current trading price is -61.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.27 and $1.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.26 million over the last three months.

PS International Group Ltd experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.26 on 09/11/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.27 on 05/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PS International Group Ltd (PSIG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.71M and boasts a workforce of 29 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3848, with a change in price of +0.0094. Similarly, PS International Group Ltd recorded 273,426 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.96%.

PSIG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, PS International Group Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.30%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.20%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.96% and 51.50%, respectively.

PSIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.12%. The price of PSIG fallen by 32.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.78%.