Protagenic Therapeutics Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $15.54 on 09/11/24, and the lowest price during that time was $2.25, recorded on 08/20/25.

52-week price history of PTIX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Protagenic Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -74.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.25 and $15.54. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.45M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.62, with a change in price of +0.79. Similarly, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc recorded 2,989,721 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.92%.

PTIX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is at 43.54%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 43.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.38% and 45.96%, respectively.

PTIX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -59.30% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PTIX has fallen by 21.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 55.08%.