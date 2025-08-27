PHAT’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 125.45%. The price of PHAT fallen by 42.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.19%.

The stock price for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) currently stands at $12.58. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $29.0 after starting at $12.58. The stock’s lowest price was $12.0 before closing at $11.57.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.71 on 09/19/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.21 on 05/08/25.

52-week price history of PHAT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -36.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 469.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.21 and $19.71. The Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.56 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.29 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 205.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 892.47M and boasts a workforce of 427 employees.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.08, with a change in price of +7.09. Similarly, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 2,112,201 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +129.14%.

PHAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.22%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.66% and 90.94%, respectively.