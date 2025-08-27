Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s current trading price is -49.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.28 and $6.29 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.93 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.31 million over the last three months.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) stock is currently valued at $3.18. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.67 after opening at $3.18. The stock briefly dropped to $2.5 before ultimately closing at $3.34.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $6.29 on 12/06/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.28 on 03/13/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 887.18M and boasts a workforce of 29000 employees.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.16, with a change in price of -0.16. Similarly, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc recorded 4,059,719 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.79%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WOOF stands at 2.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.36.

WOOF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 37.65%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 39.27%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.98% and 56.91%, respectively.

WOOF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 15.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.16%. The price of WOOF decreased -6.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.83%.