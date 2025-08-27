PANW’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stock is currently valued at $184.23. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $240.0 after opening at $184.23. The stock briefly dropped to $131.0 before ultimately closing at $184.55.

The market performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $210.39 on 07/29/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $144.15 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of PANW Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s current trading price is -12.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.81%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $144.15 and $210.39. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 8.31 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 7.6 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.97B and boasts a workforce of 15289 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc

As of right now, 30 analysts are rating Palo Alto Networks Inc as a BUY, 10 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 186.51, with a change in price of +11.05. Similarly, Palo Alto Networks Inc recorded 7,025,736 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.38%.

Examining PANW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PANW stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

PANW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Palo Alto Networks Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 42.10%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 79.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.17% and 47.28%, respectively.

PANW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.01%. The price of PANW decreased -9.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.47%.