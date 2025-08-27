Osisko Development Corp (ODV) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Osisko Development Corp’s current trading price is 4.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.41%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.16 and $2.75. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 2.48 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.67 million over the last three months.

Osisko Development Corp’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.75 on 08/26/25, and the lowest price during that time was $1.16, recorded on 02/27/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Osisko Development Corp (ODV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 392.19M and boasts a workforce of 100 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.09, with a change in price of +1.38. Similarly, Osisko Development Corp recorded 632,506 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +92.62%.

How ODV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ODV stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

ODV Stock Stochastic Average

Osisko Development Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 96.26%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.62% and 85.64%, respectively.

ODV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 112.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ODV has fallen by 25.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.14%.