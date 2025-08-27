Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Orasure Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -24.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.46%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.36 and $4.61. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.44 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.72 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) is $3.48. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $6.0 after an opening price of $3.48. The stock briefly fell to $6.0 before ending the session at $3.14.

Orasure Technologies Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.61 on 08/29/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.36 on 05/15/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 254.52M and boasts a workforce of 501 employees.

Orasure Technologies Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Orasure Technologies Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.95, with a change in price of +0.11. Similarly, Orasure Technologies Inc recorded 688,732 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.26%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OSUR stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

OSUR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Orasure Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 70.69%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 68.04% and 48.65% respectively.

OSUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -17.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.00%. The price of OSUR fallen by 3.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 24.29%.