OPI’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2025’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -91.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -75.71%. The price of OPI leaped by -20.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.81%.

Office Properties Income Trust ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.47 on 09/18/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.17 on 05/21/25.

52-week price history of OPI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Office Properties Income Trust’s current trading price is -91.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.17 and $2.47. The Office Properties Income Trust’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 1.47 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.02 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.53M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2661, with a change in price of -0.2261. Similarly, Office Properties Income Trust recorded 968,932 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.85%.

OPI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPI stands at 2.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.22.

OPI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Office Properties Income Trust’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.78%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.30%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.98% and 8.17%, respectively.