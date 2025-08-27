ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ON Semiconductor Corp’s current trading price is -35.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.04 and $78.61 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.68 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 9.71 million over the last three months.

At present, ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) has a stock price of $50.99. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $70.0 after an opening price of $50.99. The day’s lowest price was $40.0, and it closed at $50.95.

The market performance of ON Semiconductor Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $78.61 on 08/29/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $31.04 on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.85B and boasts a workforce of 26490 employees.

ON Semiconductor Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating ON Semiconductor Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.92, with a change in price of +10.23. Similarly, ON Semiconductor Corp recorded 10,337,316 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.10%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ON stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

ON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ON Semiconductor Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 26.87%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.38% and 30.88%, respectively.

ON Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.50%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ON has leaped by -13.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.45%.