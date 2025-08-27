Olo Inc (OLO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Olo Inc’s current trading price is -2.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 124.43%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.56 and $10.55. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.91 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Olo Inc (OLO) currently stands at $10.23. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $10.25 after starting at $10.23. The stock’s lowest price was $10.25 before closing at $10.25.

In terms of market performance, Olo Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.55 on 07/30/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.56 on 10/10/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Olo Inc (OLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.74B and boasts a workforce of 617 employees.

Olo Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Olo Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.79, with a change in price of +4.36. Similarly, Olo Inc recorded 3,129,226 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +74.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OLO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

OLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Olo Inc over the last 50 days is 86.61%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 15.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.02% and 19.44%, respectively.

OLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 85.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 49.18%. The price of OLO leaped by -2.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.04%.