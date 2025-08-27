logo

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Nuvation Bio Inc’s current trading price is -15.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.54 and $3.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.56 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.28 million over the last three months.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) stock is currently valued at $2.93. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.0 after opening at $2.92. The stock briefly dropped to $6.0 before ultimately closing at $2.98.

Nuvation Bio Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.45 on 01/07/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.54 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.01B and boasts a workforce of 220 employees.

Nuvation Bio Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Nuvation Bio Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.23, with a change in price of +1.29. Similarly, Nuvation Bio Inc recorded 5,277,077 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +77.71%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NUVB stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

NUVB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Nuvation Bio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 93.84%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.42% and 88.47%, respectively.

NUVB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.90%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 48.21%. The price of NUVB increased 19.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.29%.

