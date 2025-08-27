Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Nukkleus Inc’s current trading price is -92.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 346.15%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.30 and $78.32. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 44.6 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Nukkleus Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $78.32 on 12/19/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.30, recorded on 11/15/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.02M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.20, with a change in price of -8.09. Similarly, Nukkleus Inc recorded 734,671 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.24%.

NUKK Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Nukkleus Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 23.47%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.41% and 18.77%, respectively.

NUKK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 142.47% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -44.02%. The price of NUKK leaped by -25.83% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 59.34%.