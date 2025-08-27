NTNX’s Market Ups and Downs: What’s Behind the 2025 Stock Performance?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 30.78% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NTNX has leaped by -7.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.20%.

The current stock price for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is $69.77. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $97.0 after opening at $69.91. It dipped to a low of $85.0 before ultimately closing at $68.1.

The market performance of Nutanix Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $83.36 on 05/19/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $52.18, recorded on 08/28/24.

52-week price history of NTNX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Nutanix Inc’s current trading price is -16.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $52.18 and $83.36. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.32 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.56 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.70B and boasts a workforce of 7150 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Nutanix Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Nutanix Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 72.39, with a change in price of +4.97. Similarly, Nutanix Inc recorded 2,551,021 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.68%.

NTNX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nutanix Inc over the last 50 days is at 23.79%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 24.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.86% and 10.33%, respectively.