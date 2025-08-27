Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s current trading price is -62.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 204.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.30 and $2.40. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.33 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 14.09 million observed over the last three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) has a current stock price of $0.91. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.46 after opening at $0.91. The stock’s low for the day was $2.46, and it eventually closed at $0.9.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.40 on 07/10/25, and the lowest price during that time was $0.30, recorded on 10/08/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 491.32M.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1377, with a change in price of -0.1420. Similarly, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd recorded 10,991,741 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.52%.

How NAK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NAK stands at 2.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

NAK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd over the last 50 days is at 10.66%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 79.60%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.09% and 72.77%, respectively.

NAK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 155.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 45.69%. The price of NAK fallen by 22.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.89%.