NLY’s Market Whiplash: 6.04% YTD Rise, 1.93% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.68%. The price of NLY increased 1.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.64%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) stock is currently valued at $21.08. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $23.0 after opening at $21.08. The stock briefly dropped to $19.0 before ultimately closing at $21.05.

Annaly Capital Management Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $22.11 on 03/10/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $16.59 on 04/11/25.

52-week price history of NLY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Annaly Capital Management Inc’s current trading price is -4.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$16.59 and $22.11. The Annaly Capital Management Inc’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 8.18 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 7.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.53B and boasts a workforce of 191 employees.

Annaly Capital Management Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Annaly Capital Management Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.51, with a change in price of +0.96. Similarly, Annaly Capital Management Inc recorded 7,683,324 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.77%.

NLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NLY stands at 7.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.00.

NLY Stock Stochastic Average

Annaly Capital Management Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.31%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.88%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.55% and 78.81%, respectively.